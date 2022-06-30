A special session focused on West Virginia’s abortion laws in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned last week could be coming “very, very soon,” Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.
The governor, who has been vocally supportive of Friday’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that ended nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion, did not go into details of when the special session could be called.
Due to the Court’s decision, an 1882 law still in West Virginia’s code that criminalizes the act of abortion under nearly all circumstances has become enforceable again. Under the code, any patient or doctor who induces an abortion or miscarriage would face a felony charge and anywhere from three to 10 years incarceration.
From the time it was adopted as law and into the 1960s several people were charged with felonies for incurring abortions or helping someone else access one, according to media archives.
On Wednesday, the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of advocates and abortion providers challenging the state’s pre-Roe law. Lawyers argue in the suit that the state Legislature has passed numerous laws that recognize a right to abortion, even with limits.
These include a law that allows abortions in West Virginia up to 20 weeks of gestation, a law passed this past session that bans abortions that patients say are sought because of potential disabilities in the fetus and other laws dictating mandatory waiting periods and counseling for those seeking abortions.
By having so many laws formed around some right to abortion more recently, the suit reads, there is no legal way to enforce that single piece of code from 1882.
“We will not stand by while this state is dragged back to the 1800s,” said Loree Stark, legal director at the state arm of the ACLU. “Every day that uncertainty remains about the enforceability of this statute is another day that West Virginians are being denied critical, lifesaving health care. That’s why we are asking the Court to make it clear this law cannot be enforced.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is vocally anti-abortion, said in a legal review Wednesday that he “stands ready” to defend the statute to the “fullest extent,” but that courts tasked with interpreting what it means may read it in “unexpected ways.”
“For that reason, the Legislature is advised to re-enact a comprehensive framework governing abortions to avoid any potential variances among prohibitions, definitions, scope, exceptions, or otherwise,” the legal review issued by the Attorney General’s office read.
Because of the statute, the state’s sole abortion provider — the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, located on Charleston’s West Side — halted abortion services on Friday. Between 60 and 70 people who had appointments scheduled over the next few weeks were called and told their operations legally had to be canceled.
“I worry deeply about our most vulnerable patients who are left with few and difficult options — those who cannot make the expensive trip to travel out of state, will either be forced to continue their pregnancies against their will, or risk criminalization by self-managing their own abortion,” wrote Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center, in a Wednesday news release.
The suit filed on behalf of the Center and other advocates asks for a temporary restraining order on enforcement for the criminal abortion ban and, at a later date, a permanent injunction.