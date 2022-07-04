Audra Haynie-Ferrell held her son, Ripley, for the first time four days after he was born. It would be a few weeks before she could take him home from the hospital.
While she knew the road ahead was going to be difficult, Haynie-Ferrell thought the hardest days were behind her family.
The national baby formula shortage was a challenge they didn't anticipate.
“We woke up that morning in a dead panic,” said Haynie-Ferrell of Oak Hill. “I had at least six cans in my cabinet and all of them had to be tossed.”
Haynie-Ferrell threw away her entire stock of Similac Pro Advance baby formula in February after learning about the recall issued by Abbott Nutrition.
She said her husband went to the store at 6:30 the same morning to grab two cans, noting there were only a few left there unaffected by the recall. Within the week, Haynie-Ferrell said, her pediatrician informed her that her son’s other formula type, Similac PM 60/40, also had been recalled.
She checked her pantry and disposed of more of her stock.
Ripley, now 9 months, is restricted to a combination of Similac Advanced Pro and Similac PM 60/40 for impaired renal function due to a medical condition. He is Haynie-Ferrell's first child.
“Because of his medical complexities, he had to be placed on a formula that would not throw his electrolytes out of balance,” said Haynie-Ferrell.
Her son was born prematurely at Charleston Area Medical Center because of his development of posterior urethral valves, a condition that causes extra tissue to develop in a male infant or fetus’ urethra that blocks urine from being properly expelled, sometimes leading to other complications.
For Ripley, this led to underdeveloped lungs and hydronephrosis, or swelling of the kidneys because of built-up urine. One day after his birth at CAMC, Ripley was transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where he stayed 92 days.
Haynie-Ferrell finished her last can of Similac PM 60/40 on June 5 with no guarantee that she would be able to feed her son the next morning.
She had called her usual source to restock her formula supply a few nights earlier but was told to call back because they had nothing to offer at that moment.
“When we can’t source it, we don’t have another alternative,” said Haynie-Ferrell. “If we give him regular formula, it’s going to send his electrolyte levels off the charts, which means huge adjustments to his medical care.”
Because of a number of factors, breastfeeding wasn't a viable option.
“It was getting to a point where my mental health was affected, and I wasn’t able to be the mom that Ripley needed, and Ripley was getting frustrated,” Haynie-Ferrell said.
“When you think of moms in mainstream media, that’s what you see, and it’s, you do feel like a failure,” she said. “And it was really hard for me to learn and grow past that because we did not fail, we made the decision to give Ripley what he needed.”
Abbott Nutrition has been at the forefront of the national baby formula shortage. The company closed its facility in Sturgis, Michigan, earlier this year when five infants fell ill after consuming formula produced in that plant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an investigation as formula became harder to find.
Throughout the shortage, the government has tried to ease the effects by working with companies to ship formula from outside the U.S. or amplify production at other domestic facilities.
Earlier this month, Abbott Nutrition reopened the Sturgis plant and restarted production of some of its specialty and metabolic formulas, but that work was interrupted again after floods damaged the facility June 15. In a statement, the company noted it should have a sufficient supply of specialty formulas to bridge the gap until production can resume.
Similac PM 60/40 is one of many specialized baby formulas used by families with specific medical needs, making it scary when it is not readily available.
However, Dr. Lisa Costello, pediatric hospitalist at West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital and immediate past president of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the best thing affected families can do is work with their pediatricians or preferred health care provider to find an alternative.
“In most situations, there [is] more than one formula, you know, that you could move to a different brand. That’s why it’s important to have a discussion with the child’s specialist that’s recommending that type of formula, as well as the dietician to try to find alternatives,” Costello said, emphasizing that finding alternative formulas is best handled case-by-case because medical needs can vary depending on the child.
She also said she has found success in reaching out to companies directly to find additional assistance or source medical formulas when they’re hard for patients to obtain themselves.
Abbott Nutrition has an urgent product request form available on its website for some of its specialized formulas, including Similac PM 60/40. The form must be completed by a health care professional and can be submitted via fax or email.
Costello works with both infants and older children with specific nutrition needs. She said she’s helped families find alternatives throughout the national shortage, noting the biggest hurdle is linking families to the resources they need.
“I think a lot of times in the current situation, it's getting people hooked up to the resources that are available. It can be a challenging process to navigate through,” said Costello, emphasizing specialized formulas are not the norm for infant diets and that those using general formulas will be able to find alternatives and transition brands more easily.
The federal Women, Infants and Children program is working towards the same goal of finding solutions for its participants, said Angel Cunningham, registered dietician nutritionist and WIC program integrity coordinator in West Virginia.
“It’s been difficult for West Virginia WIC because we want to do all we can to help these struggling mothers," Cunningham said. "I think one of our biggest key things that we’re focusing on right now is finding alternatives, finding formulas, working with hospitals, working with manufacturers, working with doctor offices and pharmacies, to make sure that we can get those formulas to prevent anything from going bad.”
“I think that’s one of our biggest things right now is trying to focus on the solutions.”
WIC supports eligible low-income women, infants and children up to age 5 through federal grants. Through its state agencies, WIC provides its participants such services as health care referrals, nutritional education and supplemental foods such as baby formula.
Each state agency is individually contracted with a baby formula company. West Virginia is contracted to Abbott Nutrition; however, Cunningham said Abbott is not the only brand affected by the shortage.
Cunningham said West Virginia WIC tracks its inventory at warehouse and clinical locations so it can ship formula from region to region as needed.
“I will say for the most part we have been able to manage. I haven’t had anyone thus far, that I know of, that we absolutely have not been able to serve and find a formula or, at a minimum, an alternative,” said Cunningham.
Specialized formulas, such as Similac PM 60/40, require a prescription for WIC coverage, Cunningham said. She encourages all participants needing specialized formulas to speak with their provider or pediatrician to find the safest alternative or facilitate communication between their local WIC clinic and provider.
“[Providers are] going to know what’s best for that child," Cunningham said, acknowledging that Similac PM 60/40 is one of the only formulas of its kind in the U.S. market, but there are alternatives. “Speaking with their provider about every one of their concerns, advocating for themselves and their child -- at the end of the day, [it] really just comes down to feeding the baby."
Before making a plan with her doctor, Haynie-Ferrell posted in a couple of Facebook groups seeking formula on her own. She connected with a North Carolina mother who overnighted 10 cans of Similac PM 60/40. The package arrived the morning after Haynie-Ferrell finished her last can.
“I was definitely blown away,” said Haynie-Ferrell, tearing up. “Each of the moms that we have sourced formula from, all of their kids have their own medical complexities going on. The mom that overnighted us 10 cans, her son’s only a couple months old and just had open-heart surgery.”
She said she had plans to meet with a Huntington family, who posted to the same Facebook group about having extra formula.
“Not only did we make the connection for formula, but now we have another connection of a family who understands what it’s like to go through when your kiddo’s on dialysis,” said Haynie-Ferrell.