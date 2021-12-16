Thomas Health announced Wednesday the St. Francis emergency department will reopen in downtown Charleston in 2022, according to a news release.
In 2016, the hospital system converted the 24-hour emergency department at St. Francis to an urgent care center. Throughout the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Francis served as a surge hospital to care for patients who couldn’t access beds at other facilities.
According to the news release, the hospital system is reopening the emergency department to meet the needs of the community.
“With the strain on area emergency departments, it was our duty as a healthcare facility to find a solution to the problem,” said Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health, in the release. “It seemed only fitting that our Saint Francis [emergency department] reopen to help alleviate some of that pressure in the afternoons and evenings when historically volume is highest.”
The emergency department will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting sometime in “early 2022,” per the release.
The reopening comes as state health officials continue to lament health care staffing shortages at hospitals and medical centers.
Thomas Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Upton told MetroNews this week he doesn’t expect challenges in recruiting for the emergency department positions because of the more convenient hours.
“The fact that your day ends at 10 p.m. and you get home to your family is very lucrative, I would think from a staffing standpoint,” Upton told MetroNews. “So far that has been the experience with our hires. It’s a sought-after position.”