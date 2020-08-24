Despite COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 nursing homes or long-term care facilities around West Virginia, including at least two in Kanawha County, the Justice administration announced Monday it is lifting an executive order barring nursing home visitation in 53 counties.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said during Monday’s daily COVID-19 briefing that the order, issued Aug. 12, would be lifted at midnight Tuesday in counties that are either green or yellow on the state’s COVID-19 risk map, indicating nominal to low spread of the virus.
Following up, Gov. Jim Justice said state officials will be closely monitoring the reopening of nursing homes to visitors.
“If we have additional outbreaks because of visitation, then we’re going to have to batten down the hatches and go back to no visitations,” he said, adding, “If I have to move back to no visitations, I will.”
Justice said he wants to reopen visitations in lower-spread counties, saying nursing home residents and their families desperately want to see each other in person.
Justice ordered the shutdown of visitations at nursing homes for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 12, citing outbreaks at 30 nursing homes statewide.
“We’ve got to keep this out of our nursing homes some way, somehow,” Justice said at the time, noting that an “incredible amount” of what was then 160,000-plus COVID-19 deaths nationally were nursing home residents.
The ban on visitations will continue in counties coded as higher-spread orange or red, currently consisting of Monroe County (orange) and Logan County (red).
Also Monday:
• Dr. Clay Marsh, Justice's COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, explained why the state version of the Harvard Global Health Institute map shows only two high-risk counties, while the current Harvard Global map of West Virginia has Jackson, Kanawha, Pendleton and Taylor counties in orange and Monroe and Logan counties in red.
“The difference, really, is that Harvard looks at community and congregate spread, and we just look at community spread,” he said.
(On the West Virginia version, outbreaks among residents in congregate settings, including nursing homes and correctional facilities, count as one individual.)
• Justice objected strongly to a question on the vetting process for awarding $5,000 small business grants from federal CARES Act funds to state businesses.
Records at the State Auditor’s Office show that $5,000 grants have been awarded to vape shops; Limited Video Lottery machine distributors; tanning bed salons; the operator of the Logan Country Club; the Silver Creek Association, a homeowners association at Snowshoe Resort; and Avalon Resort, a clothing-optional resort in Paw Paw.
“These are small businesses, and we’ve got people who are vetting. We’re handling stuff from trying to look after our nursing homes to handling billions of dollars of transactions,” Justice said angrily, adding, “These are small businesses. These are the essential center of our economy.”
• DHHR officials corrected a misstatement by Crouch, who indicated during the briefing that West Virginia has authorized a second round of SNAP payments to state schoolchildren, to provide about $300 per eligible student for food purchases.
Crouch, DHHR officials said, had confused the SNAP benefits with a $200 school clothing allowance that will be available to eligible students beginning Sept. 1.