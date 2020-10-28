With COVID-19 cases hitting record levels across much of the country, and with West Virginia setting a single-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, state officials Wednesday urged residents to remain vigilant as the pandemic moves into its ninth month.
“I know everybody is tired all across the spectrum,” Gov. Jim Justice said during Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing. “I’m sick and tired of wearing a mask, and I’m sick and tired of not being able to sleep, and worrying myself sick.”
Justice and state health experts again Wednesday stressed the need to continue following COVID-19 protocols of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing, even as pandemic fatigue sets in at home and across the country.
Despite a record 226 West Virginians hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19, state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there are no capacity issues for West Virginia hospitals at the moment. But he noted that, historically, there tends to be a two- to four-week lag between peaks in positive COVID-19 tests and surges in demand for hospital beds.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Humans Resources reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 23,064 cases, with the state going from 22,000 to 23,000 total cases in just two days.
“Around the country, we are seeing a clear trend,” said Marsh, who also is vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University. “People are getting sicker with COVID-19. Hospitals are filling up. States are considering rationing ICU care.”
“This disease is running across America," Justice said, "and it’s running across in a tough way.”
The governor also said people, particularly children, should not be stigmatized for contracting COVID-19.
“The most powerful man in the world ended up with COVID,” Justice said, referring to President Donald Trump. “It tells us just this: It’s everywhere.”
Justice did not point out that Trump contracted the virus after months of flaunting mask wearing protocols, and shortly after hosting what was later designated as a "super-spreader" event in the White House Rose Garden.
On Wednesday, the governor echoed a Trump theme, contending that reinstating shutdowns of businesses and activities to control the spread would be more harmful than facing COVID-19 spikes.
“We’ve got to live with this terrible killer,” Justice said. “We could all go home and bubble-wrap ourselves, and think that we could survive, which is ridiculous.”