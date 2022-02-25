West Virginia reported 913 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard. With those cases included, the state reports 3,339 active COVID-19 cases. That’s three more than reported Thursday.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,308 on Friday, with 20 of those reported overnight.
As of Friday, 577 people — including eight children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s 11 fewer patients than reported Thursday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 129 patients are in an intensive care unit and 74 people are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 63% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated, per the state dashboard. That increased to 78% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 87% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
About 56% of eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
During Gov. Jim Justice’s Friday COVID-19 news briefing — which included very little information on COVID-19 between rants from Justice urging the Biden Administration to “reset” its stance on shutting down the Keystone pipeline and other issues — Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said anyone who is not currently vaccinated or boosted should seriously consider doing so.
“All the data supports this — being fully vaccinated and boosted is absolutely the best way anyone can protect themselves from getting COVID-19, from getting sick, from going to the hospital with COVID-19, from dying of COVID-19 and even from being more susceptible to suffering long COVID,” Marsh said.
To date, about 43% of those who are fully vaccinated in the state have received a booster shot — a rate that’s “not nearly as good as what we want to see,” Justice said.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.