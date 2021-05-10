West Virginia health officials have yet to make a formal request to the federal government for assistance in dealing with an HIV outbreak linked to people who inject drugs, an outbreak the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed “most concerning in the United States.”
That acknowledgement came as a surprise to Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
During Monday’s meeting of the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department’s HIV task force — the first time the group has met since the CDC’s warning in February — Sutton said he thought a request for epidemiological assistance from the CDC was already made by the state at the behest of the city.
“If you need anything from the city, we’re ready to make that ask, but we were told [the CDC] was already here,” Sutton said.
Amy Atkins, head of the state Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, said that was not the case. Atkins said the state moved two of its CDC-contracted disease intervention specialists from Department of Health and Human Resources offices to the health department for convenience, but a formal request for assistance — commonly called epi-aid — has not been filed.
Epi-aid is short-term, targeted assistance from a CDC team to help combat a public health threat in a region. Cabell County received such support in the past for dealing with its own HIV outbreak, with the CDC team implementing increased testing as part of its response.
Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said the decision to call in the CDC lies solely with the state.
State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said that, because the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has already increased its testing capacity, federal assistance is not needed.
“It’s easiest to think of epi-aid as a needs assessment,” Amjad said. “Since we’ve had this problem before, unfortunately, we know what our needs are, so we can go ahead and address them. If we need [the CDC], we can call them in.”
It’s unclear at what point, if any, the state will move forward with a request for epi-aid. CDC representatives are expected to be present at future HIV task force meetings, Atkins said.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper also questioned whether CDC intervention is a necessary response step.
“We need something permanent. The CDC comes in, and then they go out. For us, the people that live here, like you and me, we need something that will stay around,” Carper said.
So far in 2021, 11 people in Kanawha County have been diagnosed with HIV, including eight linked to IV drug use, according to the state. Ten of those cases have been diagnosed since April 6, when the county began expanding HIV testing services for the public.
The number of HIV cases in the region has been steadily climbing since 2018. Before then, there was an average of 14 HIV cases annually in Kanawha County, with two per a year being tied to IV drug use.
In 2019, there were 29 cases of HIV identified in Kanawha County, including 15 tied to IV drug use. The number of cases rose to 45 in 2020, with 37 linked to IV drug use.
The HIV task force was launched in October 2019 to pull together community resources to help respond to the outbreak. Young said that, while the group has met intermittently in the past, regular monthly meetings will begin in June.