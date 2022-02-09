As the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant seems to be slowing in West Virginia, state health officials are strongly urging residents — especially those who are older — to get booster doses.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the third dose is crucial to saving lives. To date, nearly 41% of fully vaccinated West Virginians have received a booster dose, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
“That extra dose, that third dose of the vaccine … that is really, really important [for] protecting all West Virginians and all Americans from the omicron variant," Marsh said. “We know the death rate is starting to go up again. [The booster] will protect you against hospitalization and, most importantly, death. That’s what we’re really trying to do on both sides of our mission.”
About 56% of eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, per the state dashboard. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
James Hoyer, head of the state’s joint interagency task force, said 316 members of the West Virginia National Guard have been deployed to 39 health facilities across the state to help with staffing.
As of Wednesday, 906 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 34 fewer patients than reported Tuesday, per the state dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 215 are in an intensive care unit and 112 are receiving care on ventilators. More than 66% of West Virginians hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 77% unvaccinated for those in ICUs and 78% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Hoyer said the state is now receiving 384 units of monoclonal antibody treatments weekly. It’s still not as many as he said West Virginia needs, but he hopes to see that increase in coming weeks.
To date, 5,939 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 39 of those deaths reported overnight.
The state saw 2,266 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. Active cases totaled 8,339, per the dashboard — 717 fewer than Tuesday.