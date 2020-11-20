State Personnel Board members made it official Friday: Twenty-five Kanawha-Charleston Health Department employees will receive one-time $500 bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board on Friday formally approved the hazard pay bonuses for employees who have been working at the health department since the pandemic state of emergency was declared in mid-March.The $12,500 cost will be reimbursed from federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds.
“I believe these are well-deserved,” Administration Secretary Allan McVey said prior to the vote, saying health department employees around the state have been working “24/7” during the pandemic.
Five to six other health departments are expected to submit similar pandemic bonus payment plans to the board.