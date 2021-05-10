State officials said Monday they were prepared to immediately begin administering shots to children as young as 12 years old once the federal government authorizes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.
The first step in that process occurred later Monday, when the Food and Drug Administration declared the Pfizer vaccine safe for younger teens. According to the Associated Press, the final approval for the vaccine could come Wednesday.
James Hoyer, director of the state COVID-19 interagency task force, said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that officials have worked out the details with the state Board of Education, county school boards and local health departments.
“We are ready to go,” he said, adding the outreach will also encourage unvaccinated family members to get their shots at the same time as the children.
Hoyer stressed that 160,000 more Americans have died from COVID-19 in 14 months than the total number of American military deaths during four years of World War II, and said just as Americans had a responsibility to serve in that war, people today have a responsibility to get vaccinated.
“Nobody is trying to infringe anyone’s rights,” he said.
Getting younger people vaccinated has become a national priority, with the highest level of virus spread trending among the 16-35 age group.
West Virginia is offering incentives for residents in that age group to get vaccinated, which as of Monday most likely will consist of an option of receiving either a $100 U.S. savings bond or a $100 gift card.
It is not clear if the state will offer incentives to 12- to-15-year-olds, and the topic was not addressed at Monday’s briefing.
Also during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing:
- Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the department’s COVID-19 dashboard includes a link to track cases of COVID-19 variants by county. Asked about adding breakdowns for percentage of age groups vaccinated for younger ages, Crouch said it’s a matter of “real estate,” with only so much room to provide additional data on each web page.
As of Monday, 54.9% of West Virginians age 16 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, up from about 54% on Friday. Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced he will lift an executive order requiring face masks in indoor public settings on June 20 if the state reaches — or comes close to — a first-dose vaccination rate of 65%.