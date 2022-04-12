West Virginia reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases fell to 308. That’s 13 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state total 6,774 on Tuesday, with 19 of those added overnight. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 97 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including five children. That’s four fewer patients than reported Monday, according to the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 34 are in an intensive care unit — including two children — and 12 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 53% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 59% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 50% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.