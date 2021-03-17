Thomas Health announced Monday that the hospital system, in partnership with the state health department, will be closing its surge hospital that was meant to house overflow COVID-19 patients.
The hospital operated out of Saint Francis Hospital, in Charleston. It stopped taking referrals for the site on Wednesday, and once the remaining patients are discharged, the entire unit will be deep cleaned, according to a news release.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community during one of the most difficult years in healthcare any of us have ever seen. I am proud of Thomas Health and the employees who helped make this possible,” wrote Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health, in the release.
The surge hospital’s closure comes after months of decreases in positivity rates and hospitalizations tied to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 190 people in West Virginia hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 17 of those individuals receiving care on a ventilator.
Hospitalizations in the state peaked on Jan. 5, when 818 residents were in the hospital due to COVID-19. The next day, Jan. 6, saw the highest number of patients receiving care in the intensive care unit (219), and almost a week later — on Jan. 11 — the most people so far were on a ventilator (104).
The state’s active cases have been on a consistent decline since that same week, with 5,206 active cases Wednesday compared to nearly 30,000 in the first week of January.
Nearly 14% of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the state, and 22% have been partially vaccinated.
Almost 35% of white West Virginians, who make up 94% of the state’s population, have received a vaccine in the state, while only 22% of Black West Virginians — who comprise almost 4% of the state’s population — have, according to the state.