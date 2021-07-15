HUNTINGTON — A federal judge has dissolved a temporary injunction against implementation the new West Virginia syringe exchange law and denied a request for a permanent injunction.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued his decision Thursday, a week after hearing arguments in his Huntington courtroom as to why the temporary injunction should extend throughout trial.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit this month in on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right, a clinic running harm reduction services, including a syringe program, in Morgantown; Lawson Koeppel, president of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office; Alina Lemire; and Carrie Ware.
Senate Bill 334 established a licensure program for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchanges. Programs must offer a full array of harm reduction services. SB 334 includes restrictions that go against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, such as a model in which for every syringe returned, the person is given a new syringe, and requiring syringes be unique to the program.
The legislation includes a $10,000 fine and potential legal injunction for any entity or person who fails to meet the numerous standards set in the bill.
“We respect the Court’s decision, although we are of course disappointed with the results of the ruling. We are considering our available options for moving forward,” ACLU legal director Loree Stark said in an email.
Earlier this week, the state filed an affidavit with the court with the updated emergency rules, which stated it is ready to file with the Secretary of State as soon as the court permits.
The rules clarify issues Health Right executive director Laura Jones testified were unclear in the law, including what services her organization needs to offer to still legally operate until it completes the licensing process.
Stark said in court she believes the entire law needs to be rewritten to be constitutional, but Chambers found the entities suing will not suffer "irreparable harm" because the law doesn't go into effect for them until January.