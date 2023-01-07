Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

COVID-19 has been lucrative for vendors testing for the deadly virus.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources paid more than $100 million in taxpayer money to vendors for COVID testing in open-end contracts, according to a Gazette-Mail review of thousands of pages of contracts and corresponding invoices the agency received throughout the pandemic. More than a third of that money went to an out-of-state vendor.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

