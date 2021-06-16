Thomas Health has added 3D mammography, the Charleston area hospital system announced Wednesday.
The technology provides physicians with a three-dimensional reconstruction of the breast that, when combined with traditional two-dimensional mammography, significantly increases early detection of cancer, the hospital said in a news release.
"Early detection is key when dealing with breast cancer,” said Dr. Matthew Upton, chief medical officer at Thomas.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 250,000 women, or roughly 1 in 8, are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer each year. Skin cancers are the most common among women.
In its release, Thomas credited the Thomas Health Foundation, the hospital's nonprofit fundraising arm, with providing the money for the advance to 3D mammography.