South Charleston’s Thomas Health is entering into a new partnership with the West Virginia University Health System, according to an announcement made Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Lauffer, CEO of Thomas Health, said in a news release that he will be retiring as the partnership begins.
“Serving as the health system’s Chief Executive Officer has been an incredible honor. The decision to create a partnership with WVU Health could not have come at a better time,” Lauffer said. “I am at a point where I want to pursue other projects and enjoy more time at home with my family.”
Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, will serve as Thomas’ interim president and CEO while a search for Lauffer’s successor is conducted. Wright will maintain his role at WVU Health while also leading Thomas, according to the release.
“I’m excited to work with Dan, the board, and the leadership of the Thomas Health System during this transition,” Wright said. “Dan has done an outstanding job laying the groundwork to secure Thomas Health’s long-term success.”
In a statement Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., congratulated Lauffer on his retirement and "applauded" the new management agreement.
The announcement comes just three weeks after Charleston Area Medical Center agreed to a merger with Mon Health Systems, in Monongalia County. CAMC and Thomas are the largest medical systems and two of the largest employers in the Kanawha Valley.
WVU Health -- based in Morgantown -- has been expanding its reach beyond Northern West Virginia for years. The group operates clinics, hospitals and other medical facilities in communities throughout Central and Southern West Virginia.
Eriel Scott, spokeswoman for Thomas Health, said the hospital held a meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to inform employees of the “new management and affiliation agreement.”
No other details of the partnership, including any potential changes in services, were released Wednesday.
In an interview Wednesday morning before the announcement, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said leadership at Thomas had been talking with other hospitals in the region “for a while.”
While he said he believes something like the partnership has been “in the works for months,” he said he does not know how long Thomas has been in talks with WVU Health, specifically.
Overall, Mullens said the management agreement is “great news.”
“I think we’ll see increased options and services at Thomas. This is exciting news, and the future of the hospital is secure now,” Mullens said. “That stability is important for our community. It’s a win for everybody here.”
Named after Herbert J. Thomas, a local football star killed in World War II, Thomas Memorial originally offered 70 beds and employed 100 people when it opened in 1946. Today, it serves more than 275,000 patients annually and employs 1,650 people.
December marked 75 years of service for Thomas Health in the Kanawha Valley. In January 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was about to hit West Virginia, Thomas Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Some employees were furloughed at the beginning of the bankruptcy process. Through the early months of the pandemic, as elective operations were halted and people became hesitant about going to hospitals, Thomas lost millions of dollars in revenue.
In June 2020, the system filed an agreement with investors to emerge from bankruptcy. A judge approved the plan.
On the other side of the bankruptcy, Thomas has expanded its services. In February, the system reopened its emergency department at St. Francis Hospital, in downtown Charleston.
Then, Lauffer said the reopening demonstrated Thomas Health and St. Francis getting “back on track.”
“We still have struggles and challenges ahead of us. We know it won’t be easy, and the [health care industry] is struggling right now,” Lauffer said. “Things are different now, health care is different today. We are all navigating that.”