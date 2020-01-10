Thomas Health files for bankruptcy; hospital system says it's not closing

Thomas Health is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Charleston-area hospital system announced late Friday afternoon.
Its news release said it wished to lessen its debt.
"Thomas Health is not closing its doors and there are no planned changes to employment, services, or how we deliver care to our patients," the release said. "The Chapter 11 process will not affect enrollment of patients or employers in healthcare plans in 2020. This strategic step allows Thomas Health to align its operations with the realities of the current healthcare industry and meet the ongoing health care needs of the communities it serves."
The Thomas Health system includes Thomas Memorial and St. Francis hospitals.
"Thomas Health’s financial challenges are largely beyond its control," the release said.
It said the commercially-insured patients are significantly decreasing in the state; many patients can't afford their deductibles; Medicaid, Medicare and the Public Employees Insurance Agency reimburse below the cost of services and substance use disorder treatment expenses often exceed reimbursement.
“By addressing our debt structure now, we can secure the long-term future of Thomas Health," Thomas Health Chief Executive Officer Dan Lauffer said in the release. "This is not a Thomas Health-only problem. Many hospital systems throughout the country are experiencing financial challenges and are now taking similar actions."