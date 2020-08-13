A federal bankruptcy judge will decide Friday whether a plan to lift Thomas Health System out of bankruptcy can go forward.
Thomas Health and other entities that own Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital, more commonly called Thomas Memorial Hospital, have proposed a $60.1 million bond sale to pay off existing debts and get cash on-hand for hospital operations almost seven months after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Thomas Health's debt includes nearly $145 million from a 2008 bond sale, which the system would pay off at a discounted rate allowing the hospital to keep at least $43 million in cash on-hand, according to court documents.
On June 23, hospital officials announced Hamlin Capital Management, LLC, a New York-based investment advisory firm, is serving as the representative of the investors in the hospital's new financing plan.
Hospital officials also are considering terminating the Thomas Memorial Health Pension Plan, but that had not been approved by the court as of Thursday. If that happens, the company would be obligated to pay benefits to employees who have invested in the pension plan.
Hospital officials also were assessing whether the healthcare system qualifies for support from the federal CARES Act, the COVID-19 relief package Congress passed in March.
Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital Association, THS Physician Partners, Inc., and Charleston Hospital, Inc., also are part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
Among the company's facilities are Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston and THS Physician Partners Inc.
At the time of the bankruptcy filing, hospital officials said in a news release there were "no planned changes to employment, services, or how we deliver care to our patients."
Following Gov. Jim Justice's executive order suspending elective medical procedures, Thomas Health in April furloughed “less than 500” employees.
Thomas Health serves approximately 275,000 patients annually and employs approximately 1,650 people, according to a hospital news release sent in June.