On Dec. 8, 2022 Thomas Memorial Hospital held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for a new helipad.

Ten years ago, West Virginia United Health Systems President Albert Wright said he thought of WVU’s Ruby Memorial as a “big general hospital.”

He told a crowd Thursday gathered at Thomas Memorial Hospital that Ruby has turned into an elaborate set of specialty buildings, including the nationally renowned Rockefeller Neuroscience Center.

