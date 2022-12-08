Ten years ago, West Virginia United Health Systems President Albert Wright said he thought of WVU’s Ruby Memorial as a “big general hospital.”
He told a crowd Thursday gathered at Thomas Memorial Hospital that Ruby has turned into an elaborate set of specialty buildings, including the nationally renowned Rockefeller Neuroscience Center.
WVU has 24 owned or affiliated hospitals spread across the state, including South Charleston’s Thomas, as of April. Thomas Health, which operated Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis hospitals, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy two years ago.
Wright made his remarks at a ribbon-cutting for a new helipad behind the hospital’s emergency room. HealthNet will airlift non-Level 1 trauma patients. Thomas is not designated as a Level 1 trauma center.
“This [the helipad] is being built to bring folks in to meet our mission,” Wright said.
Thomas helipad availability will spare patients who need advanced medical care, but not Level 1 trauma care, a longer trip. The only Level 1 trauma centers in West Virginia are Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website.
HealthNet, meanwhile, will fly helicopters in and out of the three hospitals by which it is jointly owned — Cabell-Huntington, CAMC and WVU.
HealthNet President and CEO Clinton Burley said his company does not make decisions on where patients are transported unless it is a trauma. Those cases are taken to the nearest trauma center.
“We’ve all seen a need to cooperate,” Burley said. “We’ve always felt that a hospital getting a new helipad is something to celebrate.”
To a layperson, WVU is winning the state’s health care war. CAMC is heavy with facilities in Charleston and one in Teays Valley. To expand its reach, it has taken on Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown and named that venture Vandalia Health.
A website check of Vandalia Health shows the old Monongalia General Hospital, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston and Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in Marion County.
State Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, a pulmonologist, said continued expansion efforts are a sign of the times.
“When you look at almost any state in the country, consolidation is happening,” Takubo said. “Medicine has gotten so complex and so complicated that you can’t keep starting over all the time.”
Takubo agreed that WVU has made obvious inroads in what once was CAMC territory.
“A hospital system is really no different than any other business,” Takubo said. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
West Virginia’s population loss and an insurance system that consists of only 18% private pay doesn’t help, Takubo said.
“West Virginia has the worst payor mix in the country,” Takubo said.
As for WVU’s ascendance, Takubo said, “I would say WVU filled a need, a gaping need — health care partnerships ... I don’t think WVU was out with any intention to just try to grow on purpose, but these hospitals needed help or they were going to die.
“This one [Thomas] is a great example.”
As for CAMC’s moves, Takubo said, “I don’t know the particulars of what they chose to do or not to do, but WVU came through when others didn’t.”
WVU’s hospitals are Ruby and WVU Children’s Medicine in Morgantown and in the counties of Mercer, Marshall, Kanawha, Harrison, Wood, Berkeley, Braxton, Marion, Jackson, Jefferson, Wetzel, Mineral, Nicholas and Ohio. It also has three in Ohio and one in Maryland.