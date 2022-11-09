Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thomas Hospital plans to almost double its number of intensive care unit beds and expand its ICU step down unit in a two-part plan scheduled to be complete by early 2024.

The South Charleston location of the West Virginia University affiliate currently has 16 ICU beds. In the first phase of the project, the hospital plans to add 11 more, increasing the total number of ICU beds to 27 by early to mid-2023.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

