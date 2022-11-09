Thomas Hospital plans to almost double its number of intensive care unit beds and expand its ICU step down unit in a two-part plan scheduled to be complete by early 2024.
The South Charleston location of the West Virginia University affiliate currently has 16 ICU beds. In the first phase of the project, the hospital plans to add 11 more, increasing the total number of ICU beds to 27 by early to mid-2023.
“When we increase the number of ICU beds, we are really expanding our ability to care for the most critically ill and fragile patients across the region,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., interim president and CEO of the Thomas Health System and president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said in a news release. “The need for this added capacity at Thomas is significant in our community, and by expanding the infrastructure of our ICU and ICU step-down units -- the people, programs, and equipment -- we can keep more of these very sick and very frail patients closer to their homes.”
These projects will require Thomas to hire more doctors, nurses, intensivists and other medical care providers. A major renovation of existing hospital space will also need to take place.
“This is much more than buying beds and putting them in our existing ICU; this is a transformational moment for our Health System and its ability to care for medically complex patients who require highly sophisticated care to sustain them while they recover from complex surgeries, significant illnesses, or severe injuries,” Matthew Upton, M.D., chief medical officer and chief medical information officer of Thomas Health System said in a news release. “This is the right thing to do for our patients and the community and will fill a gap in care that currently exists.”
