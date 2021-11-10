Fearing another COVID-19 surge as new cases spiked Wednesday, state leaders reiterated their call for people to get boosters.
Coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state's mix of unvaccinated and “very vulnerable” people needing boosters is causing him “substantial anxiety” with cold weather looming.
At least 3,000 boosters were distributed from Monday to Wednesday to people older than 50, Marsh said, raising the total to 48,000 in that age group. Some 550,000 West Virginians older than 50 -- the “most vulnerable group” in the state, Marsh said -- have been fully vaccinated, meaning nearly 9% have received boosters.
Eligible for boosters are people older than 18 who received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months ago or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago.
The state's effective virus reproduction rate increased to 0.92 Wednesday compared to 0.83 last week, Marsh said. A reproduction rate of 1.0 means for every person with the virus, another is being infected, indicating the virus is spreading. A rate of less than 1.0 indicates the spread is slowing.
“We know that when that value goes above one, we will see a surge in COVID-19 cases followed by a delayed surge in hospitalizations and then deaths,” said James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force. “We need to continue to reinforce not just first shots, but boosters.”
Cases are increasing elsewhere in the country with cooler temperatures driving gatherings indoors, Marsh said. West Virginia, he said, should prepare for the same.
Total cases in West Virginia reached 279,694, with 857 reported Wednesday, more than triple the new cases from Tuesday. Active cases reached 6,115, an increase from Tuesday of 178. With 24 deaths reported Wednesday, the state total hit 4,592.
Hospitalizations were down 24 to 530 on Wednesday with 177 patients in intensive care and 81 on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard. Three-fourths of people hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, including 85% of those in intensive care.
About half of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Active outbreaks increased by two to 37 at long-term care facilities, with one other at a Nicholas County church.
To find a vaccine, visit http://vaccines.gov. For information on vaccines, call 1-800-232-0233.