As holidays approach, celebrating in the pandemic this year may be a bit different than last year due to vaccine availability, but the threat of COVID-19 is still very real and present.
This weekend, as children dress up to trick or treat and older West Virginians celebrate Halloween with friends at bars or houses, there are simple steps everyone can take to limit COVID-19 exposure and spread.
“Trick or treating this year is a bit safer than where we were last year due to the vaccines being out, but we have to consider most children who will be trick or treating are not vaccinated against COVID-19 because they’re not yet eligible to be,” said Hannah Petracca, public information officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Vaccines for children ages 5-11 are expected to be greenlit by federal regulatory agencies for distribution as early as next week — too late for Halloween 2021. Trick or treat is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Kanawha County.
In the meantime, there are simple steps parents can take to protect their trick-or-treaters: wear masks even while outside; wash your hands after returning home and before eating candy and when possible try to avoid large gatherings.
“We are saying wear a mask even while outside for that added protection,” Petracca said. “We’re still seeing high community transmission [of COVID-19] and we need to act accordingly.”
For children, Petracca recommended incorporating the mask into their costume in some way.
“That’s a fun strategy we urged last year, and we are encouraging that again this year,” Petracca said.
As of Thursday, West Virginia reported 7,583 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 4,409 COVID-19 related deaths. Per the state dashboard, 53% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
All 55 West Virginia counties report high community transmission of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is especially relevant for people with plans to celebrate and gather indoors, where COVID-19 can spread quicker and easier due to a lack of air circulation that, when outdoors, disperses virus particulates.
If celebrating inside, Petracca strongly urged people to wear masks — vaccinated or not — due to the level of community transmission.
And while COVID-19 is likely to be the most common and present threat for scare-seekers this Halloween, there are other safety precautions families can take to protect themselves and their children while trick or treating.
Always bring a flashlight with extra batteries, and have a parent or responsible adult accompany children at all times, according to guidance from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Only visit houses with porch lights on, and never enter a stranger’s car or home for the promise of candy.
Pedestrian injuries are “the most common injuries to children” during Halloween celebrations, according to the sheriff’s office. Consider putting reflective tape on candy bags and costumes, especially if wearing dark colors.
Always walk on a sidewalk, and if there isn’t one available walk on the far side of the road, facing traffic. Remember drivers may have a hard time seeing trick-or-treaters — especially on poorly lit roads — so try to stay in lit areas and out of roadways.
People passing out candy should consider doing so while sitting outside, and separating candy into servings so children aren’t sticking their hands all in the same bucket.
Overall, Halloween will be the first trial for fall and winter holidays, which last year brought a COVID-19 surge to West Virginia that lasted until February.
Petracca said she and others at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department feel hopeful for the upcoming holidays, and want to see more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 so there is more opportunity for normal celebrations.
“Everyone needs to do their part and get vaccinated for themselves as well as their neighbors and community. We want to have a normal Thanksgiving and Christmas season this year, like everyone,” Petracca said. “We do feel more hopeful this year — it’s definitely a brighter [holiday] season so to speak than last year because of the vaccine. We want to get back to that normal West Virginia family style gathering again.”