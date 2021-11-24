West Virginia’s rate of transmission for COVID-19 hit 1.04 in the last week meaning the outbreak is growing a families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, said James Hoyer, head of the state Interagency Task Force.
West Virginia reported a total of 6,754 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — 21 more than Tuesday — with 883 of those added overnight, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 related deaths in the state totaled 4,817, with 47 of those reported Wednesday.
The daily percent positivity dropped to 7.53% on Wednesday, down from 10.53% on Tuesday. The cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — is still sitting at 6.19%, as it has since Sunday, per the dashboard.
There were 512 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia on Wednesday, 16 fewer than Tuesday. Of those patients, 183 are in an intensive care unit and 104 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Of all COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 76% are not vaccinated, per the state. That increases to 83% for those in an intensive care unit and 87% for patients on a ventilator.
About 49.9% of eligible West Virginians — 847,583 individuals, 823 more than Tuesday — report being fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 147,780 residents — about 8.7% of those eligible — are partially vaccinated.
Of people 18 and older who are fully vaccinated, 56,226 — or 6.6% — have received a booster dose, according to the dashboard.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced Kathie Hess Crouse was appointed to fill the House of Delegates District 13 seat previously held by Josh Higginbotham. Higginbotham resigned earlier this month after moving out of the district. He plans to run for state Senate in the 2022 election.
Crouse, a Republican from Buffalo, previously ran for state Senate in 2020, but lost to incumbent Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam. Crouse is a former microbiologist and a current activist and lobbyist. She was a vocal advocate for school choice in past legislative sessions as well as for gun rights, and has been critical of mask usage, syringe service programs and vaccine mandates for public schools.