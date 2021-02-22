Three cases of a new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Morgantown over the weekend, but health officials say there is no reason to panic.
Two of the positive cases were West Virginia University students, according to a news release announcing the discovery.
COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, often referred to as the United Kingdom variant due to its discovery there, is believed to be more contagious than the traditional virus strain that has infected millions of Americans since last February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Developed vaccines, however, have proven to be effective against the U.K. strain, said state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh, meaning no major changes in state response are needed at this time. He urged people to remain vigilant, even as coronavirus case rates continue to shrink.
“We still need to be really careful because we’re not out of the woods yet,” Marsh said at Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing. “We’ve made a lot of progress, though.”
As of Monday, there were a total of 129,854 COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, with 8,795 of those active. There have been 2,263 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The numbers of daily cases, deaths and hospital admissions have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks, and are currently the lowest they’ve been since October, when there was a months-long spike in cases exacerbated by winter weather, holidays and travel.
In response to these downward trends, Gov. Jim Justice has begun to relax some restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, like increasing restaurant and business capacity.
“While this is happening from the state down, we need to take a look at what the impact is in coming weeks,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “In two weeks, if we start seeing cases go back up, then we need to reassess those decisions and see if we need to repeal them.”
No matter what, Young said everyone -- vaccinated or not -- should continue to wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds whenever possible.
Officials say the U.K variant of the COVID-19 virus could become the dominant strain in the United States within a month, and it’s already been documented in 44 states, including all those surrounding West Virginia, according to the CDC.
“People should not be scared of this. This is part of the unfolding of the virus,” Marsh said.
There are other strains, though, that could be concerning if they grow to be more prevalent, Young said.
The South African variant -- strain B.1.351 -- coincided with case surges the same time it was first discovered in Nelson Mandela Bay, about 500 miles east of Cape Town, off the country’s southern coast.
Vaccines, particularly the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, may be less effective in treating this variant due to how the strain mutated.
There have been 22 cases of the South African variant reported across 10 states since it was first reported in the U.S. in January, according to the CDC.
Marsh said that through a partnership at West Virginia University, researchers in the state are tracking different variants and mutations of the COVID-19 virus through whole genome sequencing. This allows officials to track any new outbreaks closely and determine if variant viruses are responsible for them.
Young said that until there is data to suggest that more infections are tied to variant strains, or that variant strains are responsible for repeat infections or other alarming behaviors, then there is no reason to panic.
Instead, people should stay the course and keep cautious as vaccinations continue.
“If these variants become rampant and out of our control, we could lose a lot of footing in the fight,” Young said. “Even with the amount of vaccinations we’re doing, the risk is not gone. The virus is still with us and while we’re excited that [the end] could be in sight, we aren’t there yet.”