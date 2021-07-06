While the number of confirmed cases of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant in West Virginia has remained steady at 12 for a week, people should not get overconfident that the virus has been contained, Dr. Clay Marsh said Tuesday.
Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, said during Tuesday’s state COVID-19 briefing that the lack of new cases most likely simply means new cases of the variant have not yet been documented.
“We know the variant is likely spreading, as it has done in other states,” he said.
He noted that that Missouri, which has been hard-hit by the Delta variant, saw a 35% increase in COVID-related hospitalizations over the Fourth of July weekend, while the Delta variant accounts for nearly 100% of all new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.
Marsh also cited research indicating that the Delta variant is accounting for 40% of all new cases of COVID-19 nationally.
Throughout the pandemic, West Virginia has experienced spikes in cases following holidays.
Marsh stressed Tuesday that unvaccinated West Virginians have a small window of opportunity to get their shots before the state experiences an all but inevitable spike in Delta variant cases.
“This is absolutely the time to act before the whole house is on fire,” he said. “We have tried to reinforce that this virus is different. It is more deadly, it infects more rapidly, and it infects younger people and causes them to get sicker.”
However, vaccination rates in West Virginia have plummeted over the past six weeks, despite an ongoing $10 million-plus taxpayer-funded vaccination incentive sweepstakes.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard, the state administered just 609 vaccine doses over the three-day Fourth of July holiday, including just 87 doses statewide on July 4.
Gov. Jim Justice, who set up the vaccination sweepstakes to have winners drawn two days in advance so that he can personally present the awards, sounded uncharacteristically pessimistic Tuesday about what it will take to get the most adamant anti-vaxxers to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“What it’s going to take is for a whole bunch of people to die. If they start dying and dying fast, you’ll come running, won’t you? And then it will be too late,” Justice warned.
“I get that some people are afraid, or they misunderstand information,” he said earlier Tuesday of the vaccination hesitant.
Despite the plunge in vaccination rates, the governor said West Virginians should hold their heads high, knowing that the state initially was a national leader in the vaccination rollout.
“I would say, 'kiss my butt,' to anyone who would sit and think in any way that West Virginia is having trouble now getting 12- to 35-year-olds vaccinated,” Justice said of national news reports on the state’s lagging vaccination rates, including a segment Sunday on the ABC News program “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” That segment, which featured an interview with Justice, noted that, after its initial success, West Virginia “is now near the back of the pack for fully vaccinated residents.”
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Tuesday, West Virginia ranked 44th in the nation for percentage of people fully vaccinated.