Children ages 12 and up can now receive COVID-19 vaccines after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety panel approved the Pfizer vaccine for distribution to younger age groups on Wednesday.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department began its childhood vaccine effort Thursday morning, and events specifically targeting children are scheduled over the next week.
"As everyone knows, we’ve made a great effort to get all of our citizens vaccinated, but this is such a needed entity because our kids want to go back to normal,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the health department. “Our kids want to have a normal summer. Our kids need to be protected from COVID just like everybody else.”
Vaccinations for young teens could make a "normal" summer possible again, Young said.
Next week, in partnership with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Young said the health department will be at county middle schools and high schools distributing vaccine doses.
Vaccine clinics for children -- as well as the general public -- will be held:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Bible Center Church, in South Charleston
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, at Elkview Baptist Church
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Appointments can be made by calling 304-348-8080.