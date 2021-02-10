With winter weather headed into West Virginia late Wednesday, some vaccination clinics across the state this week could be affected.
James Hoyer, the state’s interagency task force director, said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday the expected snow, ice and rainstorms in the Mountain State could cause logistical problems for the state’s vaccine clinics.
“We will see probably some weather-related issues later this week, so we ask all West Virginians to pay attention to the weather as well as announcements that are made related to the vaccine clinics,” Hoyer said.
For West Virginians with vaccination appointments Thursday through Sunday, local health departments will be responsible for notifying them of any changes, said Allison Adler, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Resources.
“With current and incoming inclement weather conditions, local health departments are managing notifications at the local level,” she said. “People who registered in the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Registration System may receive notifications through both the system and through announcements from the local health departments until the wait lists are exhausted at the local health departments, which vary by county.”
People can also check social media and www.vacci nate.wv.gov for any changes or delays, Adler said. Currently, counties that have changed event details are Grant, Hampshire, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pleasants, Preston, Raleigh, and Ritchie counties.
Hoyer also emphasized people who are scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine this week make note of any changes. He said weather conditions will be monitored throughout the state.
“We want people to get vaccinated but we want people to do it in a safe manner. We will ensure that we make the appropriate coordination to deal with weather challenges but please pay attention to that,” Hoyer said.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has one small vaccination clinic scheduled Thursday at the health department office, department spokesperson Lori Kersey said.
But on Saturday, another large-scale community clinic will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, similar to events in previous weeks.
“We’re monitoring the weather forecast for that day. In the event of snow, we’ll work with the county and city to have the sidewalks outside the Coliseum cleared for those attending the clinic,” Kersey said.
For people with appointments at either of these two clinics, watch for announcements on social media and in the news media, Kersey said.
“If people cannot make it to their appointments due to weather conditions, we’re prepared to have clinics next week to vaccinate them. In that case we would announce on social media and through the news media instructions for people who can’t make their appointments,” she said.
Andy Roche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said Wednesday that the northern region of West Virginia will likely see snow early Thursday morning, while the regions below Parkersburg and Clarksburg may see freezing rain.
With freezing rain conditions, Roche said icy roads and sidewalks will be about and hazardous. It could also snow in the Kanawha Valley metro area on Thursday, he said.
Late Friday and Saturday look more promising for better weather conditions, Roche said, but snow and rain could still affect West Virginians ability to travel to vaccine clinics.