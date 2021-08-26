HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department mosquito program has identified West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Cabell County, the health department announced Wednesday.
There are no reported human cases of the virus in Cabell County at the time of reporting, but the health department reports to the public when viruses are detected to reduce human exposure.
The health department’s mosquito surveillance team traps mosquitoes and submits them to the West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services for viral testing. Any complaints of heavy mosquito activity are investigated.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer of the health department, said West Nile virus is frequently found in mosquitoes in Cabell County during the summer months.
“The disease in people is not common, but it can be severe,” he said in a release. “There is no human vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile infection so it’s important to lower the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.”
While most individuals who have been exposed to West Nile may not have any symptoms, in some cases, people may develop serious illnesses which can lead to hospitalization, and in rare instances, death. Fortunately, mosquito bites are largely avoidable.
The health department urges residents of Cabell County and Huntington to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites that can potentially cause illness by following the “4 Ds”:
Dress: Wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors.
Deter: Always use approved insect repellents when you go outdoors.
Dusk: Avoid peak mosquito hours during the day, typically around dawn and dusk.
Drain: Remove all standing water around your home.
Anyone who has symptoms that cause concern should contact their health care provider, especially if the symptoms are severe, such as confusion, seizures and fever with either a stiff neck or muscle weakness.