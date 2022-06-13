West Virginia surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.
Two deaths reported Monday pushed the state’s total to 7,001 since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources state virus dashboard. According to data from DHHR, the average age of those who have died from COVID-19 is 73.
More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
The state reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases decreased to 1,989. That’s 209 fewer active cases than were reported Friday, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 217 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including six children. That’s nine more people hospitalized than were reported Friday. Of those in the hospital, 25 patients — including three children — were in intensive care units and three were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 54% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 52% for those in the ICU. All three patients on ventilators are fully vaccinated, per the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.