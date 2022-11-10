Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there are currently 765 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Thursday.

No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 7,538, according to the DHHR.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

