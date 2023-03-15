During its regular session, the West Virginia Legislature passed a number of health-related bills.
Those included legislation splitting the state’s health department into three agencies, a bill dramatically altering the regulatory process for health care providers seeking to expand, and a measure restricting gender-confirming care for young people in West Virginia.
Here’s a breakdown some other health-related bills lawmakers passed during the session.
Approved by Gov. Jim Justice:
Senate Bill 89 -- Sexual assault forensic exams
Under the bill, hospitals are required to have a trained health care provider available or a transfer agreement in place to complete a sexual assault forensic examination.
According to the bill, "available" includes having access to a trained sexual assault forensic examination expert via telehealth. The bill was approved by Gov. Justice March 1.
Senate Bill 239 -- Homeless population study
The bill requires the Bureau for Behavioral Health to study the state’s homeless population and report the findings to lawmakers for consideration of legislation no later than by July 1, 2024.
The study would include a breakdown of homeless demographics throughout the state and regionally; an inventory of homelessness resources by region; an epidemiological analysis of homeless populations in West Virginia; and identification of key metrics to measure homelessness across the state in a more consistent manner.
It also would include an analysis of whether the state's homeless population concentrates in certain counties or municipalities and why; a determination of whether state policy causes the homeless population to relocate to certain counties or municipalities; a determination of percentage of homeless people who lived in another state or jurisdiction in the past three years or are from another state or jurisdiction; and analysis of whether any health and human service benefits offered in West Virginia attract populations that are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Justice approved the bill Feb. 24.
Senate Bill 241 – Related to the Patient Brokering Act
The bill requires the Office of the Inspector General regulate the state's Patient Brokering Act, which prohibits health care facilities from paying or receiving commissions for the referral of patients. It also requires the office develop a tool that facilitates the submission of complaints regarding the Patient Brokering Act, investigate complaints and enforce the provisions of the act.
Justice approved the bill Feb. 16.
Pending approval from Justice
House Bill 3337 -- Related to substance abuse treatment facilities
The bill prohibits the Health Care Authority from granting a certificate of need to add licensed substance abuse treatment beds in any county which already has greater than 250 licensed substance abuse treatment beds.
When the Senate Health Committee took up the bill, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce testified, calling it important legislation for Wood County.
“Our most recent data indicates Wood County has 281 of these licensed treatment beds," Joyce said. "The next is Kanawha, then Mingo and then Cabell with 106 in this category."
House Bill 2002 -- Related to providing support for families
The bill allows the state to provide funding to what it calls "pregnancy help organizations," excluding any organization that "performs, prescribes, refers for, or encourages abortion" by establishing the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Pregnancy Support Program.
The pregnancy centers are funded for fiscal year 2023 through a supplemental appropriation of $1 million. Justice proposed the funding during his state of the state address earlier this year.
The bill also increases a tax credit for nonfamily adoptions from $4,000 to $5,000 and allows that the state's early intervention services -- including Right From the Start, Drug Free Moms and Babies, and Birth to Three -- be available to adopted children.
Senate Bill 526 -- Including Alzheimer's in existing public health programs
Sharon Covert, director of the West Virginia Alzheimer's Association, said the legislation means the Bureau for Public Health will share information about the disease through its website and public health outlets.
"I think a lot of people assume that this is going on, and it's really not," Covert said. "A lot of material is not as available as it is for other chronic illness. Given the average age of West Virginia, and the rural nature, a lot of people go to their health departments for care. It's important to have this on the agenda there."
Senate Bill 577 -- Capping copays on insulin
Under the bill, the copay for a 30-day supply of a covered prescription insulin drug would not exceed $35. The copay for an insulin-related device would not exceed $100 for a 30-day supply, including situations where the covered person is prescribed more than one device. The bill also says a prescription is not required to obtain a blood testing kit for ketones.
House Bill 3166 -- Psychiatric holds
The bill would permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours. It passed unanimously in both chambers and completed legislative action Saturday.