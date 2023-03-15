Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

During its regular session, the West Virginia Legislature passed a number of health-related bills.

Those included legislation splitting the state’s health department into three agencies, a bill dramatically altering the regulatory process for health care providers seeking to expand, and a measure restricting gender-confirming care for young people in West Virginia.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

