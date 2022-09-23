Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia is set to receive $44.3 million in grants and an increase in other resources from the White House to help its effort in combating — and eventually ending — the opioid crisis.

Announced Friday, the opioid response grant of $44,337,509 was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. It was part of $1.5 billion awarded to all states and U.S. territories as part of National Recovery Month by the The U.S Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

