Seeing declining numbers for COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the state over the past six weeks, Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced a number of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions, effective at midnight.
“I think we can do this now,” Justice said during Friday’s state COVID-19 briefing. “We want to be proactive, as we’ve been all along.”
Changes include increasing seating capacity for bars and indoor dining at restaurants from 50% to 75%. That’s contingent on continuing to maintain social distancing among parties in dining areas, and requiring all bar patrons to remain seated.
Justice also ordered an increase in capacity for retail businesses from two to four customers per 1,000-square-feet, and from three to six customers per 1,000-square-feet in grocery stores.
Other orders increase maximum attendance for public gatherings for social purposes from 25 to 75, and lift a prohibition on live music performances in indoor settings, with the exception of music incorporating vocals or wind instruments.
Executive orders mandating mask wearing and social distancing in public buildings remain in effect, Justice said.
Also, Justice said he is directing state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and the state Board of Education to mandate in-person classroom education five days a week for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Justice said he does not have authority to direct a return to in-classroom education through executive order, but said, “It is my belief we should absolutely be in school full-time, period.”
Parents may continue to have their children opt out of in-classroom learning and continue with virtual classes if they have concerns about health and safety, Justice said.
“Without any question, they’ve had the right and continue to have the right to opt out,” he said.
The state Board of Education directed the resumption of in-classroom teaching for pre-K through 8th grade students regardless of a county’s color on the COVID-19 risk map as of Jan. 19, but also permitted county school boards to use blended instruction options.
The state Board of Education next meets on Tuesday.
Justice said he has also directed the Secondary School Activities Commission to come up with rules for attendance at winter sports events, with the high school winter sports schedule set to begin in early March.
Justice said he and members of the COVID-19 task force are prepared to reinstate restrictions in the event there are spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“Although the numbers are much better than they’ve been for the last few months, we’re still a long ways from being out of the woods,” he said.
Also during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing:
| Interagency task force director James Hoyer said winter weather has disrupted delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to the state this week, with delivery of some second doses, and all doses that were to be delivered to state Walgreen’s pharmacies, postponed until next week.
He also said some vaccination clinics in hard-hit counties scheduled for Friday and Saturday would be pushed back to Sunday and Monday.
Through Friday, 413,239 West Virginians have received first vaccination shots, and 154,798 have received both doses.
| Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said state health officials are closely monitoring for evidence of any of the three known COVID-19 variants reaching the state.
“We have not detected any of the three variants in West Virginia,” he said.
There is evidence the variants can be more infectious and resistant to approved COVID-19 vaccines.