Meeting for the first time since new certification of need legislation was signed into law, the West Virginia Health Care Authority on Wednesday approved the withdrawal of a hospital's application seeking to add cardiac surgery services at its South Charleston facility.
Under Senate Bill 613, which Gov. Jim Justice approved March 28, Thomas Memorial Hospital and Camden Clark Medical Center will no longer need a certificate of need to develop the surgery services at Thomas, a project that will a cost about $770,000.
“We are on track to expand the cardiac services at Thomas Hospitals, inclusive of an open-heart program," Dr. Greg Rosencrance, Thomas Hospital's president and CEO, said in a statement to the Gazette-Mail.
"We are working to develop a high quality program and over time, we will transform Thomas Memorial Hospital into a regional referral center for advanced cardiac care that is fully affiliated with the West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute," he said. "We anticipate the expanded program to be fully operational later this year.”
The bill eliminated a requirement that hospitals obtain a certificate of need when adding services on their campus, defined as the “physical area immediately adjacent to the hospital’s main buildings, other areas, and structures that are not strictly contiguous to the main buildings, but are located within 250 yards of the main buildings.”
It also increased the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million, removed the certificate of need requirement for developing or acquiring a birthing center, and allows a private practice with at least seven office locations to acquire one MRI machine, regardless of cost, without applying for a certificate of need.
Certificate of need is a regulatory process in which a health care provider seeking to offer new or expanded services must receive acknowledgement from the West Virginia Health Care Authority that those services fill an unmet need in the provider’s coverage area.
The bill was effective at its passage on March 10.
Also Wednesday, the board determined that under the bill, Boone Memorial Hospital's project to renovate the old Magic Mart in Danville to move its Boone Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic into the building, is no longer subject to the board's certificate of need review.
The project is not reviewable due to the change in expenditure minimum, interim certificate of need director Tim Adkins said.
Adkins said when the Health Care Authority writes a report that the project is not reviewable, Boone Memorial will submit a letter to dismiss its application for the project.
“We're going to be seeing this a couple or two or three more times from different projects,” Adkins said. “This is the first one. I would recommend that this project would be determined not reviewable."
As of Wednesday, besides Thomas Memorial and Camden Clark hospitals, four other health care organizations had requested to withdraw their applications for certificate of need this year, according to the Health Care Authority's website. None of those requests specifically mention "Senate Bill 613."
Adkins said hospitals who seek to withdraw applications because of the new law will not be given a refund of application fees. The fees ranged from $1,500 to $35,000 based on the amount of the capital expenditure.
“Because staff went to the expense of receiving and reviewing the application,” board chairman Robert Gray said. “Good enough reason.”
The Boone County facility, located on Smoot Avenue in Danville, will be known as the Boone Memorial Health and Wellness Center. The project is expected to cost approximately $16.5 million and will include a fitness center, drive-thru pharmacy, education center, restaurant as well as a permanent, enclosed, drive-thru clinic, a spokesman for the hospital said.
An attorney representing the hospital started the project in 2020 and was expected to cost lower than $5.8 million, the capital expenditure amount that would have previously triggered the requirement for a certificate of need. As plans developed, officials realized the cost would be more than $5.8 million said the hospital filed an application for a certificate of need, he said.
“We are incredibly excited to move forward with this important project for the residents of southern West Virginia," the hospital's CEO Virgil Underwood, said in a statement. "The Boone Memorial Health and Wellness Center will improve health care access and the overall health of the communities we serve by revolutionizing the traditional delivery of care model. BMH is incredibly grateful to Congresswoman Carol Miller and U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin for securing $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for the project.”