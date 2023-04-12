Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Meeting for the first time since new certification of need legislation was signed into law, the West Virginia Health Care Authority on Wednesday approved the withdrawal of a hospital's application seeking to add cardiac surgery services at its South Charleston facility.

Under Senate Bill 613, which Gov. Jim Justice approved March 28, Thomas Memorial Hospital and Camden Clark Medical Center will no longer need a certificate of need to develop the surgery services at Thomas, a project that will a cost about $770,000.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

