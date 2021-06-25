On what would have been Demetry Walker’s 24th birthday, dozens of people -- lawmakers, Capitol staffers, lobbyists and residents -- waited outside the West Virginia House of Delegates chamber to donate blood in his honor.
Walker, son of Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, died June 19. He had been diagnosed with leukemia less than a month earlier.
“What do I say about my king -- that’s what I call my sons, my kings. He was kind. He was passionate about helping people. He was so, so smart,” Walker said. “Throughout his diagnosis, he stayed positive and confident. I feel, every day since he left me, the legacy he left behind. This is part of that legacy.”
Demetry Walker was a nurse, although he never got to practice as one. The Friday before he died, he'd learned that he had graduated and received his certification. Danielle Walker said a blood drive, where people could come together and help others, was a perfect way to honor her son’s legacy.
“This is the best birthday gift he’d ever have gotten -- the gift of life for others,” she said. “This is who we are, what we do as Mountaineers. We help each other, no matter what, and Demetry believed that fully. He lived it.”
With help from dozens of people, the blood drive came together in only three days, Walker said. Despite being held in the center of West Virginia’s political realm, outside a chamber often known for heated debate and occasional arguments, it was an event that brought everyone -- no matter their political affiliation -- together.
“Every day, we are a family here, even when we disagree,” Walker said. “We disagree a lot sometimes, but we’re in this together, and it means a lot to have the support of these bodies -- of 134 people -- in the dark times.”
Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, was one of several lawmakers who gave blood in Demetry Walker's honor. Burkhammer is a kidney donor, he said, and realizes the importance of donating blood.
"I felt this was a great tribute I could make to support [Danielle Walker] and her entire family at this time," Burkhammer said. "We may disagree on a lot of things, but we can always come together to support each other. That's something we have to do."
Walker said her son loved democracy and spent most of his weekends in college rallying for causes important to him.
“That was his thing,” she said.
Demetry Walker later took a job working at a private-practice medical office for people with substance use disorder. It was there that he became inspired to become a nurse.
“He saw people struggling, and he wanted to help, but in a different way than he had before,” she said. “It was a calling for him, I think, and I know he would have been great at it.”
Thursday's event took on added importance as the nation is in the midst of a blood shortage. Adam Reeves, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross, said the shortage stems from a combination of circumstances: elective surgeries are picking up as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and people who deferred some procedures are now getting them.
There’s also been an increase in accidents and injuries after COVID-19 shutdowns, where people were inside more, driving less and less prone to hospitalization for serious injuries.
“Folks are returning back to their normal day-to-days now and, to an inventory that’s already stressed, that means the need is great right now,” Reeves said. “We encourage folks to check their eligibility to donate blood, and if they are eligible, find an event near them to give back. We could really use it.”
People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to donate blood, Reeves said.
Another blood drive in Demetry Walker’s honor will be held from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Morgan, in Morgantown. To learn more about donating blood, www.redcrossblood.org.