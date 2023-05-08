Jeff Elkins (right) puts bow tie cookies he made at the Thomas Hospital cafeteria in a to-go box for WVU President Gordon Gee (middle) and Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health System. Thomas Hospitals and WVU Medicine celebrated their partnership at an event Monday at the South Charleston hospital.
Albert Wright (left to right), president and CEO of WVU Health System; Gordon Gee, WVU president; Frank Mullens, mayor of South Charleston; and Dr. Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of Thomas Health, pose for a picture together during an event to celebrate the organization's partnership Monday.
Jeff Elkins (right) puts bow tie cookies he made at the Thomas Hospital cafeteria in a to-go box for WVU President Gordon Gee (middle) and Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health System. Thomas Hospitals and WVU Medicine celebrated their partnership at an event Monday at the South Charleston hospital.
Albert Wright (left to right), president and CEO of WVU Health System; Gordon Gee, WVU president; Frank Mullens, mayor of South Charleston; and Dr. Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of Thomas Health, pose for a picture together during an event to celebrate the organization's partnership Monday.
Thomas Hospitals will be a “southern hub” for WVU Medicine as it seeks to create a statewide network to care for residents, the head of the health care system said Monday.
The organizations celebrated their partnership on the front lawn of Thomas Memorial Hospital, in South Charleston, Monday morning, which began National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.
WVU Medicine and Thomas Health, which includes the South Charleston hospital and Saint Francis Hospital, in Charleston, entered a clinical affiliation agreement a year ago. The hospital became a full member of the health system at the end of 2022, the organizations said.
“To see this all come together, and the smiling faces, the WVU scrubs the beautiful campus we have, I think the future of this hospital is exceptionally bright,” Albert Wright, president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said during the event. “And by being the health system we are, in the size and scope we are, we can make decisions to invest in a hospital like this.
“Because we’re a locally controlled West Virginia institution, we’re going to make the right decisions,” he said. “And this is going to be the southern hub of WVU Medicine. So, take a look around. Look at this hospital and, in a decade from now, we’ll be sitting here and we’ll be amazed at what this place becomes.”
Including Saint Francis and Thomas Memorial, WVU Medicine has 20 hospitals across West Virginia and is the state’s largest health system and largest private employer, according to its website.
Wright said the health system is trying to create “population health footprints of care” and hospitals across the state. The health care system plans to put some of the highest level medical and surgical specialties at Thomas, he said after the ceremony.
“From a geographic standpoint, [Thomas Hospital] covers the southern part of the state for time-sensitive things like stroke or [heart attacks],” Wright said. “So, this is a real big deal for us. This has been years in the works, and it’s very gratifying to be here today and celebrate it and see it coming together.”
Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of Thomas Hospital, said that, in the organizations’ first year as partners, Thomas Hospital has recruited 40 physicians and advanced practice providers while retaining the facility’s existing staff.
“I think it’s a confidence in the leadership of WVU Health System,” Rosencrance said of the worker retention. “I think it’s a confidence in a proven track record of the system.”
Thomas Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2020. It emerged from bankruptcy in September that year. The hospital also has added new services, including neurosurgery.