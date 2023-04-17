West Virginia's sole abortion provider has dropped its challenge of the state's near-total ban on the procedure, according to a court filing.
The Women's Health Center of West Virginia on Monday filed a notice in federal court of the voluntary dismissal of its case challenging the constitutionality of the state's abortion law.
According to Monday's filing, due to "intervening professional obligations," the clinic's physician has now determined he will not be able to resume providing abortion care in West Virginia at this time. Another physician who provided abortion care is also no longer available for that role.
The filing states that because of this, the Women's Health Center determined it was in its best interest to voluntarily dismiss the case without prejudice at this time.
“The physicians who previously worked at the clinic are not able to resume providing abortion care in West Virginia at this time, and so the plaintiffs have decided to discontinue the lawsuit, but have reserved the right to re-file if and when the circumstances are right," Aubrey Sparks, managing attorney for ACLU of West Virginia, said in a statement. "The ACLU remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to ensure that everyone in West Virginia can get the essential care they need."
The lawsuit, filed in February, challenged as irrational and unconstitutional several parts of the law that legislators passed in September, including a requirement that procedural abortions be done in a hospital and one that requires physicians who provide abortions to have privileges at a West Virginia hospital.
It named as defendants West Virginia Board of Medicine president Ashish Sheth and secretary Matthew Christiansen. The complaint listed the Women's Health Center’s primary abortion provider, identified only as Dr. John Doe, as co-defendant.
In a statement, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who had intervened on behalf of the state to defend the ban, said the issue is "very near and dear to my heart" and that his office is ready to defend the ban should the lawsuit be refiled, or against another legal challenge.
