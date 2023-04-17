Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia's sole abortion provider has dropped its challenge of the state's near-total ban on the procedure, according to a court filing.

The Women's Health Center of West Virginia on Monday filed a notice in federal court of the voluntary dismissal of its case challenging the constitutionality of the state's abortion law.

Tags

Recommended for you