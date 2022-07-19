Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s only abortion provider has resumed taking patients for abortion services following a preliminary injunction issued Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court that bars the state from enforcing a 19th-century law levying felony charges and jail time for anyone who receives or facilitates an abortion.

Kaylen Barker, spokeswoman for the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia on Charleston’s West Side, said Tuesday that patients in need of abortions may call the clinic at 304-344-9834 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Abortions, with some exceptions, are allowed in West Virginia up to 22 weeks of gestation.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you