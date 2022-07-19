West Virginia’s only abortion provider has resumed taking patients for abortion services following a preliminary injunction issued Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court that bars the state from enforcing a 19th-century law levying felony charges and jail time for anyone who receives or facilitates an abortion.
Kaylen Barker, spokeswoman for the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia on Charleston’s West Side, said Tuesday that patients in need of abortions may call the clinic at 304-344-9834 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Abortions, with some exceptions, are allowed in West Virginia up to 22 weeks of gestation.
The center has not offered abortion services since June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ceded abortion policies back to state Legislatures.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango issued the preliminary injunction after lawyers for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the Women’s Health Center presented arguments during a hearing Monday. Salango said there are too many conflicts between a law on the state’s books from the 1800s and more modern laws passed by the Legislature. Those conflicts, she said, make it impossible for residents to know what is and is not legal, and what exact penalties could be enforced for those who violate either set of laws.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice criticized the hearing as “political theatrics,” despite agreeing with Salango’s explanation and saying that the “old, old ancient law” needs to be “cleaned up.”
Loree Stark, legal director with the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union and one of the attorneys representing the Women’s Health Center, said the governor’s remarks are difficult to comprehend.
“It’s hard for us to see how this case can be construed as ‘political theater,’ particularly when you see that so many different people on both sides of the aisle — including [Justice] himself, and not limited to only us — have pointed out how unclear the law is to comprehend,” Stark said. “This has not been just a conversation among us [at the ACLU] but among others in high-profile positions for weeks.”
As Salango pointed out in her ruling Monday, the Legislature, which has passed several abortion regulations in recent years that codify at least some right to the procedure, has had ample opportunities to pass a “trigger law” that could have completely limited abortion the moment Roe was overturned.
Lawmakers on either side of the aisle, however, never did so, Stark said. Now, efforts need to be made to clarify what the laws actually are and how they will be enforced on any party who violates them.
“What it really comes down to is that the current statutory scheme and the old criminal ban, they can’t be harmonized,” Stark said. “That needs to be rectified one way or another.”
The criminal ban was adopted by West Virginia from the Virginia constitution before the former was ratified as a state. It allows only vague exceptions for abortion that are performed “in good faith” to save the life of the child or patient. There is no definition in the law of what constitutes “good faith.” Those found guilty of receiving or causing an abortion could be sentenced to between three and 10 years imprisonment on felony murder charges.
Stark said receiving the preliminary injunction on Monday was “gratifying,” and it was a comfort knowing some people will have abortion services available to them — at least for now.
As Justice noted Tuesday, the access — as it stands today — likely will be temporary.
“This will not go on for a long period of time,” the governor said. “We’re talking about a very, very short window [when abortions will be available in West Virginia].”
Justice repeatedly has said a special session will be called by him “soon” to rectify the state’s laws but, for weeks, he has declined to call the session or say when it will be held. He said Tuesday he was waiting to “get the thumbs up that the Legislature is really ready,” but he did not expound on what that meant or what the holdup could be.
When asked what details he wants to see in any legislation crafted by lawmakers, Justice said, “I don’t dodge anything,” before declining to answer the question.
He went on to say he would “probably be willing” to sign “anything” the Legislature puts on his desk.
Attorneys with Morrisey’s office said Monday they would file an appeal to Salango’s preliminary injunction with the state Supreme Court. But, until that appeal is litigated or the Legislature acts to revise West Virginia’s laws, abortion services will remain available for those who need it — within the parameters of existing laws — in the Mountain State.