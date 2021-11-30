Since 1988, Dec. 1 has marked World AIDS Day, a time to raise awareness and money for the fight against the spread of HIV while honoring and remembering the millions of people who have suffered and died from AIDS and HIV-related illnesses.
The first case of AIDS was diagnosed in the U.S. in June 1980. Mortality rates for AIDS peaked in 1995, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and while the condition is no longer as widespread or deadly as it once was for some populations, it is still a threat.
In 2019, there were nearly 35,000 new HIV infections reported in the U.S, and more than 5,000 deaths with HIV/AIDS listed as an underlying cause, according to the CDC. A majority of new infections in 2019 were tied to male-to-male sexual contact, but transmission patterns for HIV have shifted over time.
About 7% of new HIV infections in 2019 were tied solely to intravenous drug use. In West Virginia, which does not separate cases that involved both IV drug use and sexual contact, cases tied to intravenous drug use have been increasing since 2017.
So far this year, 110 total new HIV cases have been reported in West Virginia, with 72 of those — or 65% — tied to IV drug use. Kanawha County is home to “the most concerning HIV outbreak” in the country tied to injected drugs, according to the CDC. In 2021, the county has so far reported 46 total HIV cases, more than any other year on record, with 36 involving IV drugs.
Amid the pandemic, efforts to treat and respond to HIV in the state were hampered as resources were strained and as health experts, including epidemiologists, were reassigned to COVID-19.
In recent months — following a report from the CDC that detailed potential causes and recommended responses for the outbreak — there has been a renewed effort in West Virginia to expand HIV screenings and access to treatment models.
Clinics in Kanawha County report prescribing more Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, which protects people who are at-risk from contracting HIV. Testing events and resources in the Kanawha Valley have expanded. Disease intervention specialists are reconnecting people who have left the system back into care and a treatment regimen.
The following events are being held Wednesday around Charleston in recognition of World AIDS Day:
- From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a testing fair will be held at Covenant House, with HIV screenings, experts on hand to provide services or guidance to accessing services, COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 vaccinations and free food and refreshments available for those who attend. The event is a joint effort of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, state Bureau for Public Health, Covenant House, West Virginia Health Right and Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program.
- At 2 p.m., Solutions Oriented Addiction Response will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new syringe disposal box being installed at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia on the city’s West Side. It will be the third syringe disposal box publicly available in the city. The installation comes in response to the CDC’s report on Kanawha County’s HIV outbreak, which called for expanded access to sterile syringes as well as more discreet, safe places to dispose of dirty syringes.
- At 6 p.m., the board of the Living AIDS Memorial Garden in partnership with Rainbow Pride of West Virginia will hold an observance of World AIDS Day at Asbury United Methodist Church, at 501 Elizabeth St. E. Unlike past years, attendees will not walk down to the Memorial Garden. Those looking to join the observance are asked to wear masks and social distance.