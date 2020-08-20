The first case of a rare, but serious, condition in children linked to COVID-19 has been reported in West Virginia.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday morning confirmed reports of the first case of multisyndrome inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The department did not release any identifying information on the patient, but public Facebook posts from the family state the child is in middle school.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired.
Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The condition is not contagious.
“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said in a release. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”
The rare condition was first identified in children in Europe in April, with first reports in the U.S. coming from New York in early May. As of July 29, a total of 570 U.S. MIS-C patients had been reported to CDC. Ten patients have died, while 63% required stays in intensive care units, according to a CDC report released Aug. 14.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with the number of cases increasing in many jurisdictions, health care providers should continue to monitor patients to identify children with a hyperinflammatory syndrome with shock and cardiac involvement,” the CDC report reads.
“Suspected MIS-C patients should be reported to local and state health departments. Distinguishing patients with MIS-C from those with acute COVID-19 and other hyperinflammatory conditions is critical for early diagnosis and appropriate management. It is also critical for monitoring potential adverse events of a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes widely available.”