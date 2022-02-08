Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are still on the decline in West Virginia, as 944 people — including 10 children — were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday. That’s 50 fewer COVID-19 patients than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 221 patients are in an intensive care unit and 111 are receiving care on a ventilator. About 65% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 78% unvaccinated for those who are in ICUs and 80% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,900 on Tuesday, with 23 of those reported overnight, per the state dashboard.
The state reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Active cases in the state dropped to 9,056 on Tuesday — 1,644 fewer than Monday.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated, per the state dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Of West Virginians who are fully vaccinated, about 40% have received a booster dose, per the dashboard.