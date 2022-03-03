West Virginia reported 656 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases dropped 2,049. That’s 94 fewer active cases in the state than reported Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,427 on Thursday, with 46 of those deaths reported overnight. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became widely available last year have been in people who were not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 444 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 children. That’s 37 fewer people hospitalized than reported Wednesday, and the lowest hospitalizations have dropped in the state since at least Aug. 20.
Of those hospitalized for the virus, 108 patients are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 60 people are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 62% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 74% unvaccinated for people in the ICU and to 78% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of residents report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where only 14% in the state are classified as fully vaccinated.
Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.