West Virginia reported 761 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases decreased to 2,817. That’s 41 fewer cases than reported in the state on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.
Despite the decrease in active cases, West Virginia reported a 38.12% daily positivity rate on Tuesday, meaning more than 38% of COVID-19 tests processed came back positive. Testing in the state is down compared to recent months and years, but that rate is the highest recorded since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The second highest daily positivity rate was recorded in West Virginia on January 19, when active cases were also at an unprecedented peak.
State health experts have said that active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,091 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 312 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s 27 more patients than reported Friday, which was the last time state officials updated the hospitalization data. Of those hospitalized, 49 patients are in an intensive care unit and seven are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 47% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 45% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Four of the seven patients receiving care on ventilators report being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Anyone who is six months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than three, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.