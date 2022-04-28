West Virginia reported 275 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases increased — for the eighth consecutive day in the state — to 799. That’s 70 more active cases than reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,855 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with four of those deaths reported overnight. More than 86% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 94 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including three children. That’s three more total patients than reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in an intensive care unit and 15 — including once child — are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 56% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 53% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 48% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.