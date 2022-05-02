West Virginia reported 539 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as active cases decreased to 854. That’s 28 fewer active cases than reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,857 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with one of those deaths reported over the weekend. More than 86% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations began in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 100 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including one child. That’s three more patients than reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 21 patients are in an intensive care unit and 12 are receiving care on ventilators.
Half of the patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 48% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 58% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.