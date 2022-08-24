Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s attorney general said Wednesday he has filed a lawsuit against Kroger ahead of a trial set against other pharmacies accused of helping to fuel the state’s opioid crisis.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement during a visit to the Eastern Panhandle.

