With the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic set to end later this year, West Virginia health officials say they’ll assess the eligibility of the more than 600,000 people on the state's Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program rolls.

Since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, the federal government has required that state Medicaid programs provide continuous coverage for them to receive enhanced funding. That means no one has been removed from the programs, even though they might be no longer eligible or they didn’t return paperwork needed to continue coverage.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

