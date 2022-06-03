West Virginia Health Right, a Charleston-based clinic, will change its COVID-19 testing protocols Monday in response to new federal policies, according to a Friday news release.
Tests will only be available to those “with symptoms or an exposure,” per the release. Those with health insurance will be required to show their insurance information when getting tested in order for the COVID-19 test to be processed by a lab. Those without health insurance will only receive rapid antigen testing provided by the state. No tests will be available at the clinic for travel purposes, according to the release.
The changes are in response to funding for COVID-19 resources -- like testing, contact tracing and antibody treatments, among others -- drying up on the federal level.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said in a news release Friday it would “continue to provide testing at no cost to patients, as long as funding permits.”
“I am working with all of our partners to address this critical public health issue. We are concerned about the recent uptick in the number of COVID cases being reported; this pandemic is clearly not over,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer and executive director of the department, in the release. “If you are experiencing COVID symptoms, please get tested as soon as possible to identify if you need treatment, to protect your family and to begin quarantining. Testing is the only way we can limit the spread.”
The end of federal coronavirus funding comes as West Virginia’s COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing since the beginning of May.
On May 16, Gov. Jim Justice said that while the state is showing increases in case rates, what’s officially reported is “most likely an underrepresentation of the true number of people infected” due to at-home test results that are not reported to the state and people opting not to get tested at all.
West Virginia reported 812 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 2,321. That’s 204 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,974 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including three deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 176 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including six children. That’s two fewer patients than were reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 25 patients were in intensive care units -- including one child -- and 10 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 47% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 36% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 30% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals 50 and older and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.