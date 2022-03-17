With a $1 million donation from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia in hand, West Virginia Health Right held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its newly expanded CommUNITY Wellness Center.
The center is housed in the agency’s West Side clinic, off the five-corners intersection, in a long, one-story building. The West Side clinic initially opened last summer, bringing more low-cost and specialty health care services to West Side residents.
Now, less than a year later, the Wellness Center brings even more of those services and options. There’s a gym, outfitted with work out machines where fitness classes can be held. A large test kitchen features individual cooking spaces where community members can learn about healthy eating, dietary needs and nutrition.
Behavioral health specialists will work out of the building, bringing sparse but much-needed mental health services to the neighborhood.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into this, and it really is a community space,” said Angie Settle, CEO and executive director of West Virginia Health Right.
The large donation from UniCare that made the latest expansion possible was a surprise, Settle said.
“I was thinking we were going to get a tiny grant,” Settle said. “I opened the email, and it was $1 million. It was exciting and I was surprised, to say the least.”
The new additions are a continuation of Health Right’s efforts to provide health equity to the West Side, which is a majority-Black community. In the past few years, community members and leaders have been rallying behind efforts to bring more accessible wellness options to the neighborhood.
Shayla Leftridge, head of outreach and diversity, equity and inclusion for West Virginia Health Right, said the clinic’s goals will be met through several phases. When she and Settle discussed opening a medical clinic on the West Side about a year ago, she said she realized there were many more needs that had to be met.
“If you’re really wanting to be equitable and inclusive, we need more than [a clinic],” Leftridge said.
When the agency acquired its building, the extra space lent itself to the opportunity to grow. Even with the addition of the CommUNITY Wellness Center, there are still two untouched pieces of the property.
Settle said plans include providing office spaces for community nonprofits and organizations that don’t have brick-and-mortar setups. That will allow them to partner on community initiatives and support each other in their work.
Bill Riffle, a West Side resident who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he’s “incredibly” grateful for the resources Health Right has provided.
“They’ve helped me so much — with my diabetes, my diet, everything. And now they’re in walking distance from me, it’s really great for the whole community,” Riffle said. “The West Side needs support like this, help like this. These resources are a blessing, and once more people realize they’re here, I think we’ll see a huge increase in people using them. That’s good for everyone.”