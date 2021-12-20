Clinical leadership at West Virginia’s community hospitals are pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and do their part to prevent overwhelming health care agencies, according to a news release from the West Virginia Hospital Association.
The omicron variant, which health officials estimate to be up to three-times more infectious than the delta variant, was detected in West Virginia last week.
“Projections show that for the 2021 holiday season, we will approach the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began,” according to the release. “As a state and a nation, we are in this crisis together, and although there have been multiple calls for action in the past, we need your help now more than ever to ensure health care services are available for everyone who needs them.”
The warning comes as active COVID-19 infections in the state continue to hover around 9,000, with 8,934 active on Monday. Of those cases, 780 were reported overnight.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,191 on Monday, with 27 of those reported Monday, per the state dashboard.
Of the 615 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 209 were in intensive care units and 116 were receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 81% of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.
About 53.7% of eligible residents — 912,902 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of people who report being fully vaccinated, about 32% — 295,172 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines 6 months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
“After nearly two years, the system is nearing a breaking point as health care workers are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted,” the release read. “Across the state, resilient and dedicated health care workers stand ready to care for our communities, but the reality is most hospitals throughout the state have more patients in their emergency departments than they do staff to care for them.”